A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said the first report came in at 11.31am and five fire engines – alongside an aerial ladder platform – were sent to the scene.

"Crews are working hard to bring the fire, which involves the first floor and roof space, under control,” they said.

"We are urging people to avoid the area and local residents should keep their doors and windows closed."

Since then, the response has been scaled down and only one fire crew remains at the incident.

