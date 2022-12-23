Lancing College’s iconic chapel was lit up green on the longest night of the year in support of the NSPCC's Walk for Children Christmas campaign.

On Wednesday, December 21, the NSPCC asked people in Sussex to dust off their walking boots and to get into the festive spirit by taking part in the charity’s Walk for Children – a sponsored 5km walk where families, friends and colleagues get together on the longest night of the year to raise money to support the NSPCC and Childline.

On average, two children a minute contact Childline. At a time that should be magical for all children and young people, Childline counsellors will be receiving calls about abuse, neglect, self-harm, and anxiety – things no child should have to deal with.

The Brighton i360 was another local landmark taking part in the initiative.

The top of the Brighton i360 was turned green for the NSPCC

Gemma Tupper, NSPCC community fundraising manager for Sussex, said: “We’re extremely grateful for the support given by the Lancing College Chapel and i360 to help raise awareness of the NSPCC’s Walk for Children campaign. The NSPCC relies on public donations for the majority of its income, which is why we’re calling on people in Lancing and Brighton to support the NSPCC and Childline this festive season.