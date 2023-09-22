Heroic Hanna clocks up four charity challenges in six months in father’s memory

Running the London Landmark’s Half Marathon – with an injury – would be challenge enough for most.But for East Sussex resident Hanna Pepe, that was just the beginning of an adventurous six months of fundraising challenges which included trekking Mont Blanc in early September and just last Sunday completing another half marathon – this time with hills.

Hanna, who grew up in Mayfield and now lives in St Leonard’s, is doing all this to raise funds for Hospice in the Weald which cared for her beloved father Steve, before his death in 2022, aged 68.

“Dad spent his last few days on planet earth at Hospice in the Weald, where every staff member treated him with dignity and grace,” said Hanna. “It could have been the most unbearable time, but our time at the Hospice was far from it. It was warm, comforting and peaceful. It allowed us to share precious family moments and say our goodbyes in a private room where we could all take our time to say everything we wanted. When Dad slipped away, oh so peacefully, with Mum (his wife of 40 years) by his side, I knew I needed to do as much as I could to support this incredible charity.”

Independent to the NHS, Hospice in the Weald provides free care and support in East Sussex and west Kent for those facing terminal illness and their families.

Intrepid Hanna treks to raise funds for Hospice in the Weald

Hanna began her fundraising by taking on the London Landmarks Half Marathon in April. Despite incurring an injury, she completed it in under two and a half hours. She then did the Hospice’s Moonlight Walk in Sevenoaks in June and booked a place with the Hospice for Tour du Mont Blanc.

The five-day trek started in sunshine, leading to snow at the highest point (2600m), before the two-day descent. Hanna’s highlight was meeting strangers who she says will now become life-long friends, including others who had also lost someone special.

She explained: “It was incredibly healing and helped me feel closer to Dad, maybe it was being so high up in the mountains and close to his soul. Dad would think I was utterly bonkers! He would be so proud of my ongoing efforts for the Hospice.”

Within two weeks of returning, Hanna joined more than 900 supporters for Hospice Run in Tunbridge Wells on Sunday, taking on the half marathon route. Hanna said: “It was a challenging course but the sense of achievement and seeing my family at the end was amazing. There was such a sense of community and togetherness and I was thinking of my Dad the whole way around!”

Happy times: Hanna with dad Steve and family

Having already raised more than £4,000, Hanna has her sights set on even greater challenges over the next few years, including Mount Toubkal, Mount Kilimanjaro and Everest Base camp.

“My dad was my hero,” said Hanna. “He was my confidant and reality checker, he was honest and my respect for him reaches higher than any mountain I will ever climb.”

Lisa Browning, Relationship Fundraising Manager at Hospice in the Weald said: “We are so grateful to Hanna, she truly is an inspiration. The funds she is raising help to ensure more families like Hanna’s can access our free Hospice care and have more time together when it matters most.”