Herring Gull euthanised after being shot by BB gun in Yapton, charity says

Sadly, the gull had to be put down.

A Herring Gull has been shot by a BB gun in Yapton, according to a West Sussex-based wildlife charity.

Volunteers working for West Sussex Wildlife Protection say they were called to reports of an injured Herring Gull at The Croft, on North End Road in Yapton on May 27.

After rushing the gull to Medivet in Littlehampton, professionals found an airgun pellet lodged in the bird’s chest, as well as two small ball bearings, of the kind typically used in BB guns. Unfortunately, it had to be put down.

“Police have been informed and we have carried out a search of the area and knocked on some doors. “The Croft” is a retirement complex with a number of retired police, so it unlikely the bird was shot there,” a spokesperson for West Sussex Wildlife Protection said.

They added that all birds in the UK are protected by the Wildlife and Countryside act 1981, but, due to declining numbers across Europe, Herring Gulls have the highest level of protection – moving from an amber to a red environmental warning.

We have approached Sussex Police for additional comment.