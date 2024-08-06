Thousands of people have signed a petition to save the science centre in Herstmonceux.

The Observatory Science Centre, in Herstmonceux, said it needs to leave its premises before the end of 2026 due to the landlord not renewing the lease.

Following the news, local resident Zara Drake began a petition asking for ‘someone to step in’ and stop the science centre from losing its home.

More than 4,000 people have signed the petition in just a week.

The petition states: “Over the years the science centre have worked tirelessly to fund and restore the site and the telescopes back to their former glory.

“The centre is a major venue for exhibitions, lectures and educational programmes. The renovated telescopes provide a unique setting for the general public, schools, colleges, and brownie and scout groups to learn about science, space and the world around them.

“Whilst the Science Centre is in search for a new site to continue operations beyond 2026, they should not have to leave the Observatory site at all and the historic site should be preserved for future generations as a great educational tool of significant historical importance.

“Please sign this petition for someone to step in and prevent the the Science Centre from having to leave the Observatory site.”

Abbie Rumbold, Interim CEO of the science centre, previously said the organisation was ‘very sad’ to be leaving the site, but ‘excited at the prospect of finding a new location for our many spectacular interactive science exhibits’.

Wealden District Council’s chief executive, Trevor Scott, has also written to the university asking for clarity on the future of the historic site.

Mr Scott said: “The science centre not only protects the assets on the site, but also offers educational and fun interaction in the field of science and space exploration.

“Since the announcement that you would be bringing their lease to a close, we have had considerable contact from concerned people both local and far and wide who are shocked at the prospect of the science centre closing.

“I am therefore reaching out to ask if we could arrange a conversation to get a better understanding around the future intentions of the university for this site."

The Science Centre has operated from the Grade II* listed building since 1995.