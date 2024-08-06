The council has expressed concern over the future of Herstmonceux’s science centre following the news that it could lose its home of several decades.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre announced last week it was looking for new premises as its lease was not being renewed by its landlord.

The charitable organisation, which has operated from the Grade II* listed building since 1995, said it needs a new home before the end of 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wealden District Council’s chief executive Trevor Scott has written to the vice-chancellor of the university asking for clarity on the future of the ongoing use and preservation of the heritage assets and historic telescope on the site.

The science centre in Herstmonceux. Photo Credit: The Observatory Science Centre

In his letter Mr Scott said: “As you will no doubt be aware, the science centre is an important feature in our district. The science centre not only protects the assets on the site, but also offers educational and fun interaction in the field of science and space exploration.

“As I understand it, the centre had over 60,000 visitors last year and the demand continues to grow.

“Since the announcement that you would be bringing their lease to a close, we have had considerable contact from concerned people both local and far and wide who are shocked at the prospect of the science centre closing. At the present time, it is difficult for us to offer any reassurance to those people as we only learnt about the decision when the press statement was issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am therefore reaching out to ask if we could arrange a conversation to get a better understanding around the future intentions of the university for this site.

“We fully understand the challenging financial position that you are facing at Herstmonceux Castle, with the need for significant renovations.

“Nevertheless, the castle and the science centre are important features and we would like to understand what your plans are for the future and how we can help to ensure the ongoing use and preservation of these historic buildings.”

Abbie Rumbold, Interim CEO of the science centre, previously said: “We will be very sad to leave the Observatory, which has been our home for the past 30 years but we are excited at the prospect of finding a new location for our many spectacular interactive science exhibits."