Heyshott hosts Flower and Produce Show
Heyshott hosted its Flower and Produce show at the weekend.
Penny Masterton, Chair of the Cobden Hall at Heyshott said: “With a blazing sun outside, Heyshott villagers produced an amazing Flower and Produce Summer Show in the Cobden Hall on Saturday, August 20.
"We really expected a very low turnout because of the severe drought but were astounded by the number and quality of the entries.
"Our main Judge remarked that ‘we should be extremely proud of a really beautiful Show’.”
Here are the full list of winners at the day’s event:
Sally Stocken Cup for Best Bloom was won by Chris and Clare HolmesChairman’s Cup for Best Vegetable was won by Simon HookPam Hadley Cup for Best Photograph was won by Anthea Philip and Derry IvisonJim West Cup for Best Exhibit was won by Monty Gailor