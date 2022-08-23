Heyshott hosts Flower and Produce Show

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heyshott Flower and Produce Show 2022

Penny Masterton, Chair of the Cobden Hall at Heyshott said: “With a blazing sun outside, Heyshott villagers produced an amazing Flower and Produce Summer Show in the Cobden Hall on Saturday, August 20.

"We really expected a very low turnout because of the severe drought but were astounded by the number and quality of the entries.

"Our main Judge remarked that ‘we should be extremely proud of a really beautiful Show’.”

Here are the full list of winners at the day’s event:

Sally Stocken Cup for Best Bloom was won by Chris and Clare HolmesChairman’s Cup for Best Vegetable was won by Simon HookPam Hadley Cup for Best Photograph was won by Anthea Philip and Derry IvisonJim West Cup for Best Exhibit was won by Monty Gailor

Simon Hook with his cup for the Best Vegetable and Penny Masterton

Winner of the Best Exhibit: Monty Gailor with his wooden pig.

Anthea Philip joint winner with Derry Ivison of the Best Photograph Competition