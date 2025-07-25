Hidden histories uncovered by Project Time Machine go on show at Littlehampton Museum

Project Time Machine has been running since last year, when the museum was awarded a National Lottery Unlocking Collections grant to fund the new community project.

The completion of Mission Two in June has resulted in the new exhibition, Tales from the Time Machine, in the Hearne Gallery until November 24.

Volunteers have recorded more than 3,000 objects, some significant and some still with little information about their origins, like an unidentified length of cord that is on display.

Project Time Machine officer Nathan Ireland said: "Project Time Machine has seen us travel through many eras of Littlehampton’s past, uncovering a variety of hidden histories that we did not know before.

"The Time Machine has been active since October 2024, built by myself and my volunteer crew. For the last nine months we have been transported to different decades, discovering hidden stories about Littlehampton's past, people and places.

"My crew have chosen their favourite objects to display, alongside some secret intel about how they've found working in the Time Machine.

"The project has sought to improve our understanding of our collections, creating better records and making it easier to share this information."

Gill had the job of transcribing the museum's first accession register.

She said: "Although the museum was not established until 1928 as the Littlehampton Natural Science and Archaeological Society, the first entries were made from 1927.

"The register, which is used to record all acquisitions for the museum, has over 2,800 entries, is leather bound and handwritten for the most part in ink."

One entry that stood out was from 1938, 'Stick insects 2: (1 died) (2nd died) Gone'.

Gill said: "This entry always makes me smile and really is unforgettable."

Anne chose a penny ink bottle from the late 1700s to early 1800s, found in a garden in Church Street. She said this once commonplace item was bound in with an era of huge societal change.

Michael chose a W.J. Twigg bottle from Woodstock Dairy in Wick as it was connected with industry in Littlehampton. He found out that the pattern of a milk churn is still built in white brick on the gable of the property in Wick Street, now motor parts store Going Spare.

Marisa chose a carpenter's wooden plane belonging to Littlehampton boatbuilder Bernard George Ovenden, Peter chose an inkwell made from wood from the submerged village of Cudlow, and Trevor chose a Smiths electrical hair growth stimulator.

Trevor chose lead figures depicting Arundel and Littlehampton Scout District Band in the 1990s.

He said: "These figures are in perfect condition as from day made. We shared an image of them on social media and now know the names of the Scouts depicted. From left, Glen Howard drum major, Paul Strotton clarinet, Chris White side drum, Graham Butcher bass drum, Mikey Blackwood cymbals, Steve Leggett bell lyre. Andy Spencer was the founder and bandmaster."

Nathan said every item in Social History Store 1 had been catalogued and volunteers are now working on Stores 2 and 3 in the background.

He added: " The exhibition walks through the story of this project, showcasing some star objects, giving you the opportunity to experience museum work first hand. We really want to celebrate our volunteers and all their hard work, so a crucial part of the exhibition has been displaying their favourite items, alongside their feelings of how the project has gone."

1 . Tales from the Time Machine The new exhibition, Tales from the Time Machine, will be in the Hearne Gallery at Littlehampton Museum until November 24 Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . Tales from the Time Machine Not just any lemons - Lemon-Aid Day lemons from Littlehampton Carnival in 1996 Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . Tales from the Time Machine A Smiths electrical hair growth stimulator Photo: Elaine Hammond

4 . Tales from the Time Machine An inkwell made from wood from the submerged village of Cudlow Photo: Elaine Hammond