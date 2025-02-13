Hidden Worthing star, the voice behind a billion streams, looks set for top 10 success with Nathan Dawe

A hidden hit singer is hoping to make a name for herself in 2025 with the release of her solo album, after years of being the voice with no name on top-selling dance tracks.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singer, songwriter and artist Abi Flynn from Worthing has become an advocate for artists' rights as she battles for recognition as the voice that has shaped some of the biggest dance hits of recent years.

Abi was presented with a Gold Sales Award from Island to recognise UK sales of more than 400,000 copies of the Navos single Believe Me in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Navos took her voice from a royalty-free sample in a vocal pack of 40 dance hooks, which was distributed on Splice after Abi recorded it for 91Vocals.

Abi Flynn from Worthing with her Gold Sales Award from Island, recognising UK sales of more than 400,000 copies of the Navos single Believe Me in 2021

She has more than a billion streams to her name but it is only now that a major artist has named her. As a result, she is on course for a top 10 hit with Nathan Dawe on Here in Your Arms, a track released on Friday, February 14.

Abi said: "I wrote this beautiful song with Nathan after many years of being an uncredited singer with a famous voice and unknown name.

"The song means a lot to me, its meaningful lyrics were the words I needed to hear for myself at the time. I never dreamed it would meet the world in such a powerful way, with so many people messaging me to tell me my voice has been healing for them for years and that this song is their favourite yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the first major artist to name me on a collaboration, and it feels amazing.”

Last summer, Abi moved back home to Worthing with barely a penny to her name but with her solo album due out next month, she is hoping for good things in 2025.

Abi spent her late 20s fighting blood cancer and at one point was told she could have just weeks to live. It was during this time that she recorded her album and the vocal pack, for which she was paid a one-off fee.

Little did she know she would become the voice people knew on hits like Navos' platinum-selling Believe Me and D.O.D.'s gold-certified So Much In Love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abi said her voice had long resonated across dance floors and radios worldwide, even if her name remained hidden.

Now in her mid-30s, she has been highlighting her work on social media, bringing floods of TikTok comments from people telling her how grateful they are to finally discover the woman behind the music they have loved for years.

Abi is also soon to release her solo album, Get Deep, funded by the Arts Council. It draws on her personal journey and survival in the face of life-altering challenges.

The first single from the album, To the Sun, was released in November. It is a tender yet powerful ballad she wrote as a love letter to her future self.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abi said it felt right for her to honour the creativity she found at a difficult time by releasing the music she made during her illness.

Meanwhile, she is continuing to fight for the funds she says she is owed by the music industry, and speak out for a reform of the industry practices that disadvantage independent artists.