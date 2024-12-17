High hopes as Bracklesham Bay sauna opens to positive reception

Hopes are high for a new sauna in Bracklesham Bay two weeks after its grand opening.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owners of Rewild Sauna, which opened its doors for the first time two weeks ago, say they want to provide the kind of service that customers want to incorporate into their regular wellness routines.

Situated directly in front of Bracklesham Bay’s beachside pay and display car park, it’s the perfect place to warm up after a dip in the sea, and the timber-clad mobile sauna offers uninterrupted views of the Isle of Wight and access to a healthy community of cold-water swimmers, with restaurants, cafes and shops all within walking distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s an eight-person sauna area, with an adjacent office area and changing space offering two-tier bench seating, a panoramic view of the coast and several weekly slots for shared groups and private sessions.

Rewild Sauna, in Bracklesham Bay.

“It’s exciting because, to our mind, we’ve got all the components we need to make this a success.” Mollie Gardner, who owns the sauna with her partner Matt. “You’ve got lots of local, but also lots of holiday-makers and people who have their second-homes here. People are more invested in their health then ever, and we’re both really invested in fitness and general health.

Mollie, who has worked in the fitness industry for several years, says using a sauna can have a wide range of lifestyle benefits, including improved recovery, soothing muscles and assisting pain relief.

"I want to run a business that’s financially viable, of course, but we also want to help people improve their lives,” she added. “And a sauna is very accessible, very easy – it encourages people to get outside in the winter, get down to the beach and get active, get social. And it sort of brings people down here who might not otherwise come here because, since we’re the only sauna on the coast, you become kind of like a destination.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mollie, an experienced personal trainer, is also keen to feed back into Bracklesham Bay at large, situating the sauna as part of the community: “We want to be an asset, we really do. We’re thinking of maybe running a voucher scheme, to keep people coming back, and encourage people to make us part of their routine.”