'High risk of cliff falls' at Beachy Head, RNLI warns
Eastbourne RNLI has warned of a ‘high risk of cliff falls’ at Beachy Head.
While on a service call near Beachy Head, the emergency service’s Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) crews noticed ‘some significant erosion in the cliff face, leaving fragile overhangs not visible from the cliff top’.
An RNLI spokesperson said these ‘could fall at anytime without warning’.
"Keep at least five metres away from cliff edges at all times and keep dogs on leads,” the spokesperson added.
“In a coastal emergency, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”
