In presenting the High Sheriff of West Sussex Awards 2022 at Wisborough Green Village Hall yesterday, March 29, he spoke of the very varied work being done by a huge number of volunteers across the county.

Mr Hart said: “What I really enjoyed about being High Sheriff was the role supporting charities and organisations throughout the county and, frankly, just chatting. There is nothing better, as far as I am concerned, than having a good chat to find out what’s going on, what motivates people, what the issues are and where the problems are.”

Winners of the High Sheriff Awards 2022 with Neil Hart, High Sheriff of West Sussex

Nine charities were recognised for their work in the community with the presentation of certificates and each will receive a £750 donation from the Sussex Community Foundation.

Mr Hart said: “You are an inspiration to us. I have learned a lot. My eyes have been opened.”

He talked about the journey he used to make to work, where he drove past two different housing estates every day but knew nothing about them and the support the people living there needed.

He adde: “West Sussex is such a great place to live but there are those areas which need support. During the year, I have met over 200 charities and I have become a different person as a result. It has been a real experience.”

He said the work of each of the nine winners was very different but equally important and very valuable to the community.

He added: “Some of you have innovative models which are of interest to people in other parts of the county.”

The nine winners were:

PACSO, a charity supporting children and young adults with disabilities and their families in Chichester and the Arun district

Lifecentre, a Chichester-based charity providing support and therapy for people who have had an unwanted sexual experience

Selsey Community Forum, a partnership of local voluntary organisations which seeks to identify and meet local needs

East Grinstead Food Bank, which helps local people in crisis

Service Dogs UK, a West Sussex charity changing lives two at a time for veterans and rescue dogs by pairing them up

Spurgeons, a children’s charity that runs family support services at HMP Lewes and HMP Ford

Shout WSK, which runs street homeless outreach and Worthing Soup Kitchen

Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, which supports children with cerebral palsy and other motor learning impairments across Sussex and beyond

The Bridge Cafe, a social action Crawley charity supporting probation officers and their clients, as well as Armed Forces veterans

