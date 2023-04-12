James Whitmore, the immediate past High Sheriff of West Sussex, has named two individuals and nine organisations as his winners of the High Sheriff of West Sussex Awards 2023.

James said: “One of the privileges I had as High Sheriff was being able to give High Sheriff Awards to deserving individuals or organisations whom I had met during my year of Office. I decided to award two individuals and nine organisations.

"The two individual awards were for Mrs Pat Kirkham, representing the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Families Association (SSAFA) in Sussex. Pat, with the help of a few volunteers, follows in her father’s footsteps and organises an annual concert to raise funds for this wonderful Armed Forces Charity. Organising anything accommodating numerous people is always a challenge and Pat wholly deserved an award for the time and effort she commits towards this annual event.

"My second individual award went to Jeffery Garrard. Jeffery lives at Highdown Court in Worthing and was born with cerebral palsy but this has not stopped him spending most of his life helping others. The award was for decades of selfless fundraising and care in the community.

James Whitmore, High Sheriff of West Sussex 2022-23, presents Toni Harris, left, and Emma Biffi with the High Sheriff of West Sussex Award for Arun Youth Projects. Picture: S Robards SR2303302

"I have been struck by the large number of people who selflessly volunteer in West Sussex. There is much enjoyment to be had by helping others but especially by helping young people and gently forming their future. The Scouts and Girl Guide movements do this very well and I was delighted to give awards to Sussex West Girl Guides, Sussex Central Girl Guides, Petworth & Pulborough Scouts and Girlguiding Petworth Division. The added value to young people who join these organisations and enjoy the numerous activities they host is immense.

"Two other organisations I gave awards to also work with young people and strive to improve their lives through different initiatives. Chichester Police Cadets do as the name suggests and is run by a team of four dedicated serving police officers and volunteers. Arun Youth Projects nurture numerous young people giving them opportunities they might not normally be exposed to which opens their eyes to different avenues of life.

"The official role of a High Sheriff is to uphold law and order on behalf of our monarch but the modern High Sheriff is also exposed to many excellent people and charities involved in the Third Sector. My final four awards were to more mainstream charities, all different, but all run by enthusiastic, dedicated volunteers and employees. The first of these is the Steyning Ukrainian Refuge, set up by John Stevenson, and ably helped by many volunteers. Their vision has no barriers and their enthusiasm is infectious.

Kirstie Thomas, chief executive at 4Sight Vision Support

"The second was to The Sussex Snowdrop Trust started 30 years ago by Diana Levantine with two friends. Diana still runs it and the charity helps children with severe illnesses, together with supporting their families.The third was to Golden Lions Children’s Trust, run by Lynda Guy, and they help underprivileged children and those with special needs. Particular trips are arranged which prove to be a huge tonic for the children, together with their families. The charity also helps with areas of education and support and is able to continue only because of the wonderful people who volunteer for it.

"The fourth was to 4Sight Vision Support, a sight-loss charity based in Bognor Regis and covering the whole of West Sussex. It is run by Kirstie Thomas, who is visually impaired herself and therefore knows first-hand how difficult life can be but also the needs of the charity’s clients. Kirstie and her team are dedicated, forward thinking, caring and very good at their job! I was impressed with their set up and approach to their cause.

