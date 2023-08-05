High Street, in Hastings, was closed yesterday afternoon (August 05), ahead of the carnival’s scheduled 5pm start time, as emergency services helped assist a man on a roof.

Sussex Police and the fire service are at the scene of the incident. Photo: Justin Lycett.

As a result, the procession did not head through High Street, instead only passing through the seafront, organisers explained.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said:

We were called to an incident on the Old Hight Steet, Hastings at 15:20 0n Saturday 5th August to assist with the rescue of a man on a roof by using an aerial ladder platform appliance.

This was a protracted incident, and the man was passed in to the care of the police at 18:04.