BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

High Street closed ahead of Hastings carnival start time as emergency services attend incident involving a man on a roof

High Street, in Hastings, was closed yesterday afternoon (August 05), ahead of the carnival’s scheduled 5pm start time, as emergency services helped assist a man on a roof.
By Connor Gormley
Published 5th Aug 2023, 16:52 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 13:41 BST
Sussex Police and the fire service are at the scene of the incident. Photo: Justin Lycett.Sussex Police and the fire service are at the scene of the incident. Photo: Justin Lycett.
Sussex Police and the fire service are at the scene of the incident. Photo: Justin Lycett.

As a result, the procession did not head through High Street, instead only passing through the seafront, organisers explained.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said:

We were called to an incident on the Old Hight Steet, Hastings at 15:20 0n Saturday 5th August to assist with the rescue of a man on a roof by using an aerial ladder platform appliance.

This was a protracted incident, and the man was passed in to the care of the police at 18:04.

Sussex World will continue to report on this situation as it develops.