High street shopping more accessible then ever as ShopMobility returns to Chichester

Smiles all round at the ShopMobility launch in Chichester.

Shopping in Chichester city centre is more accessible then ever following the launch of a new mobility scooter scheme on North Street today (May 02).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme, provided by Voluntary Action Arun and Chichester (VAAC) in tandem with Chichester City Council, allows residents to rent one of two mobility scooter from The Council House on North Street for up to six hours of shopping.

The scooters are available from Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm, and cost £5 for three hours or £10 for six and have been designed to give shoppers with mobility issues easier access to city centre shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s called ShopMobility and this new launch actually represents the scheme’s return to Chichester. Its previous iteration was based in the East Pallant car park, but the City Council hopes its new, more central location, will make it even more valuable to shoppers.

"It’s strategically place right at the heart of the city centre – and that should make it much easier for people to access,” said Chichester Mayor Sarah Quail.

"We at the council felt that disabled people needed and deserved to be able to access all of the city’s shops as easily as possible.”

Kerenza Holman of the VAAC added that the scheme’s return comes after a consultation process which revealed exactly how much the ShopMobility scheme was missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We realised how many people missed this service so, when we decided to bring it back, it was about finding the best location for it,” she said. “And Chichester Chichester Council have just been fantastic about supporting us.

"It’s just about making it easier for people. To go to pubs and cafes, to go shopping, to socialise. Almost normal things that others might take for granted but can be difficult for people with mobility issues.”

The scheme currently only has two vehicles but Kerenza says there’s scope to grow if demand proves high enough, with plans for more vehicles if shoppers need them.

To book a ShopMobility scooter, call 01243 788502 or email [email protected]. Open slots, as well as more information about the scheme at large, are both available online via https://chichestercity.gov.uk/shopmobility/.