‘High visibility’ patrols conducted in Eastbourne area following reports of anti-social driving

Sussex Police have conducted ‘high visibility’ patrols along Beachy Head following reports of anti-social driving.

Police said that officers conducted the patrols in the area to act as a ‘deterrent’ to the anti-social drivers

A police spokesperson said: “Officers spent time engaging with members of the public to discuss ‘The Fatal Five’ as well as offering advice to all road users on helping to keep the roads safe.

“‘The Fatal Five’ are behaviours which are considered to be the main contributors to serious crashes and deaths on the road. They are drink and drug driving, speeding, using a mobile phone whilst driving, careless driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

“Serious road traffic collisions often occur due to drivers who are distracted, dangerous and inconsiderate on our roads, very sadly a number of people were killed, with many more people also seriously injured on the roads of Sussex last year.

“Please take care on the roads, and report any driving or road related offences online or by calling 101.

“In an emergency, please always call 999.”

In August, residents called for changes to be made to Beachy Head Road over fears that it’s dangerous to motorists, calling for the installation of new safety measures to be put in place.

The road has been the location of several crashes, including one, in April, where a woman, 29, sadly died at the scene.

A month later, a motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with ‘life-changing injuries’ – according to Sussex Police – following a collision on the same road.