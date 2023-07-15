The event runs today (Saturday July 15), from 6pm – late and is a fund raiser for Pirate Day – which is always free. The evening features piratical performances from top cabaret acts with the popular Old Time Sailors Band headlining.
Organiser Anton Burton-Windsor said: “Due to the given forecast of extreme wind speeds we decided to re-locate to an indoor venue. The decision was not taken lightly but the forecast makes outdoor entertainment inoperable and unsafe. It’s going to be a fantastic show and protected from the stormy weather.
Walk in sales for the show are now unavailable, but there are limited tickets available online from £10, plus booking fee.
For more details on Pirate Day visit www.hastingspirateday.org
