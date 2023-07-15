With a yellow weather warning for strong guesting winds announced for Hastings, the open air Shiver Me Timbers Pirate Cabaret event has been moved from the Stade Open Space in Hastings Old Town to an indoor venue at Owen’s fun complex in Robertson Street.

The event runs today (Saturday July 15), from 6pm – late and is a fund raiser for Pirate Day – which is always free. The evening features piratical performances from top cabaret acts with the popular Old Time Sailors Band headlining.

Organiser Anton Burton-Windsor said: “Due to the given forecast of extreme wind speeds we decided to re-locate to an indoor venue. The decision was not taken lightly but the forecast makes outdoor entertainment inoperable and unsafe. It’s going to be a fantastic show and protected from the stormy weather.

Walk in sales for the show are now unavailable, but there are limited tickets available online from £10, plus booking fee.

For more details on Pirate Day visit www.hastingspirateday.org

