Highlights from this year’s Haywards Heath Horticulture Society Autumn Show

The last show of the year was held on Saturday 6 th September in St Wilfrids Centenary Hall after a tense week of torrential rain. Members came up with spectacular Dahlias, Floral exhibits, Fruit and Vegetables. Local art group Spring Chickens entered a very high standard of colourful painted birds which were much admired. Once again the standard of photography was high and judged by Charles Hobley. Our venerable President Roy Hayward presented all cups and certificates to successful winners. Local Residents enjoyed the show and home baked cakes in their café. Chair Sylvia Anderson from the HHHS said "We look forward to our talks and shows over the next year."

The Borde Hill Challenge Cup for the best collection of Vegetables in Class 1 Awarded to David Radford The John Box Cup for the best dish of Vegetables Awarded to David Radford The Fancourt –Bell Challenge Cup for the exhibitor gaining most points in show Awarded to David Radford The Manton Challenge Cup for the exhibitor gaining most points in the Chrysanthemum Classes Awarded to N/A A Tankard for the Best Vase of Chrysanthemums Awarded to N/A The Navy Cup For the Exhibitor gaining the most points in the Dahlia Classes Awarded to Michael Figg The Dahlia Shield Award for the best exhibit in the Dahlia Classes Awarded to Michael Figg The Harry Tester Memorial Trophy Awarded to Angela Ekins for the exhibitor gaining the most points in Classes 28-31 The Tom Elder Trophy for the Best Fuchsia Exhibit in the show Awarded to Angela Ekins The Clare Marshall Trophy Awarded to Sylvia Harris For Begonias to the Winner of Class 32 The James Clark Challenge Cup for the winner of Class 41 Awarded to Helen Milton A Challenge Trophy for the exhibitor gaining most points for Vegetables during 2025 Awarded to David Radford A Challenge Cup for the exhibitor gaining most points in Handicraft Classes during 2025 Awarded to Emma Barr The Jubilee Trophy for the exhibitor gaining most points in Floral Art Classes during 2025 Awarded to Emma Barr The Handsworth Memorial Trophy for Exhibitor gaining most points in Photography Classes during 2025 Awarded to Michele Branscombe Certificate of Merit for the Best Exhibit in Cookery Classes Awarded to N/A Certificate of Merit for the Best Exhibit in Handicraft Classes Awarded to Emma Barr Certificate of Merit for the Best Exhibit in Floral Art Classes Awarded to Emma Barr Certificate of Merit for the Best Exhibit in Photography Awarded to Emma Barr