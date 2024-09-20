Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Sussex Highways have responded to complaints over ‘horrendous’ repair work to the pavement in Eastbourne town centre.

Residents took to social media this week to question a repair to the pavement in Terminus Road.

One Facebook user called the repairs ‘horrendous’, while another called it an ‘eyesore’.

However, an East Sussex Highways spokesperson has urged that the repair – located outside the entrance to the Beacon – is ‘temporary’.

Repairs to the pavement in Terminus Road. Photo: UGC

“We would like to assure residents that the repair in Terminus Road is a temporary measure following emergency work by UK Power Networks to restore electricity supply to customers,” the spokesperson said.

"A permanent repair will be carried out by the company as soon as the appropriate materials are available, and we will monitor the progress of this work.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Terminus Road was cordoned off as UK Power Networks and the emergency services investigated the issue.