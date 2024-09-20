Highways responds to 'horrendous' pavement repair work in Eastbourne
Residents took to social media this week to question a repair to the pavement in Terminus Road.
One Facebook user called the repairs ‘horrendous’, while another called it an ‘eyesore’.
However, an East Sussex Highways spokesperson has urged that the repair – located outside the entrance to the Beacon – is ‘temporary’.
“We would like to assure residents that the repair in Terminus Road is a temporary measure following emergency work by UK Power Networks to restore electricity supply to customers,” the spokesperson said.
"A permanent repair will be carried out by the company as soon as the appropriate materials are available, and we will monitor the progress of this work.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”
It comes following a gas leak in the town centre, which caused several businesses in the area to close after losing power.
Terminus Road was cordoned off as UK Power Networks and the emergency services investigated the issue.
