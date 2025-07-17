Historic Art Deco staircase restored at Old Observer building in Hastings

It is the latest phase in an ongoing project to restore the old Observer building and people will be able to walk the stairway themselves when a new roof terrace opens in August.

Built in 1924 for FJ Parsons Ltd and abandoned in 1985 the iconic Observer Building became increasingly derelict.

It was purchased by Hastings Commons in 2019 and has since undergone a major refurbishment to bring the building back into use. Now home to Offices, Co-working space, 1066 CrossFit and many other businesses, the building breathes new life again.

£6.7 million has been spent to date on restoring the building in Cambridge Road.

The building is used as a venue for exhibitions, shows and arts and craft fairs. Future plans are to convert the second and third floors to 12 capped-rent flats for those struggling to find affordable housing in Hastings This is due to be complete March 2026.

There will be a public bar and roof terrace with panoramic views of the sea and the castle, due to be completed this summer. Plans are in progress for a new youth-focussed space on the fifth floor.

Hastings Commons has worked with some of the best retro-fit designers in the UK to bring the project into fruition. Many of these have worked on key sites in London.

A spokesperson for Hastings Commons said: “The deep retrofit of the Observer Building embodies Hastings Commons’ principle of "building on what you already have" which shows that preserving and improving existing structures is not only respectful of heritage but also vital for sustainability. By opting for deep retrofit over demolition and new construction, the project avoids an estimated 1,068 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

The design and planned uses of the building as workspace, affordable homes and exciting leisure spaces reflect conversations with hundreds of local people over the last decade about the challenges of gentrification that threatens the diversity and character of the town.

"Living Rents for homes, set at one third of median local income, and capped rent workspace mean that there will always be some affordable places to live and work in the centre of town. That’s important in Hastings, where the average price of a home has doubled in the last ten years and rents are rising to previously unimaginable levels.”

1 . 1924 staircase at the Old Observer building 1924 staircase at the Old Observer building Photo: supplied

2 . The Observer Building in Hastings pictured on July 1 2024. The Observer Building in Hastings pictured on July 1 2024. Photo: staff

