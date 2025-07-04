Historic Bexhill church celebrates saint

It was attended by members of the community and Cllr Abul Azad, Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council.

St Peter’s Church is one of the oldest in Sussex with a history of continuous worship spanning over 1,250 years.

Cllr Azad said: “My heartfelt thanks to Reverend Zoë Eborn for leading such a meaningful service, and to Mr Mark Shepherd, Director of Music, for the beautiful choral arrangements that filled the church with reverence and grace.

“This was an evening that reminded us all of the power of community and the strength of tradition. Churches like St Peter’s have long served as places of unity and continuity, anchoring us through generations with their spiritual and cultural significance.

“It was truly a privilege to represent the Council at this occasion, which was both spiritually nourishing and rich in heritage.”

The service was marked by solemnity and celebration, with a particular focus on faith, reflection, and the importance of community. The music was carefully curated and performed under Mr Shepherd’s direction.

Special acknowledgements were also extended to Roger Elias and Stuart Wood for their valued contributions to the occasion. Their support, along with the dedication of countless others behind the scenes, helped make the event a truly memorable one.

The Feast of Saint Peter is an important date in the Christian calendar, celebrating the life and legacy of one of Jesus’s foremost apostles.

