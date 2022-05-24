Lancing’s Blessing the Boats service will return to Beach Green on Sunday, June 5 at 2.30 pm, after a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid pandemic.
The event will form part of Lancing’s celebration for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration.
St Michael and All Angels Church have been organising the service for nearly 30 years.
Father Felix Smith, vicar of St Michael’s, will lead the service. He said “We’re really looking forward to the return of Blessing the Boats.
"It is great that as a church we are able to offer this opportunity to come together as a community and celebrate this special place in which we live, especially in this special jubilee year.
"I’m looking forward to blessing as much as possible so we want to include everything that is used by people who use the sea so boats, kayaks, oars, sailing equipment, anchors, kites and boards are all welcome to be blessed. The more the merrier.”
Originally an event that celebrated the historic Lancing fishing community, the service now recognises the different leisure pursuits which involve the sea and the Lancing community.
The origin of the Blessing of Boats goes back to biblical days when many of the first followers of Jesus Christ were fishermen by trade.
The boats will be blessed during the service, which will consist of hymns, prayers and a scripture reading.
Each boat will then be sprinkled with holy water and a short prayer said for the safety of its users.