The former caretaker’s cottage at Motcombe Pool in Eastbourne is set to be transformed into a ‘wellbeing centre’.

The Victorian pool house will be renovated after the Motcombe Pool Community Interest Company (CIC) secured a grant from the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund.

The planned wellbeing centre will offer a range of facilities, including rooms for alternative treatments, a small gym, and a light, airy yoga, and expressive arts studio, according to Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC).

An EBC spokesperson said: “Broadly, the centre aims to provide a holistic space for the local community to access a variety of health and wellness services, all designed to enhance physical and mental wellbeing.

Motcombe Pool. Photo: Google Street View

“The creation of this new wellbeing centre will contribute greatly to the financial sustainability of the whole project including, in due course, the pool itself.”

The secured grant comprises £475,000 in capital funding and £48,000 in revenue funding and will support the renovation and reconfiguration of spaces within the historic pool house into a vibrant wellbeing centre, according to EBC.

Helen Nichols, a local resident and Chair of Motcombe Pool CIC, added: “We are thrilled to have received this funding, which will allow us to begin transforming the Caretaker’s House into a much-needed wellbeing centre for our community.

“This project is not just about preserving a historic building, but creating a space that promotes health and happiness, while also underpinning our long-term plans for the future of the pool itself.

The members of Motcombe Pool Community Interest Company (CIC). Photo: contributed

"The whole team has worked hard to bring this first phase of the project to life, and we hope with continued community support that our plans will continue to grow”

The wellbeing centre is expected to be fully open from January 26, with further phases of the pool renovation planned as additional funds are raised.

Motcombe Pool closed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. ‘Significant maintenance issues’ and ‘modernisation requirements’ were then identified, causing the pool to remain closed.

The Motcombe Pool CIC was created so that fundraising efforts can be focused on reopening the pool.

The community-driven project has received ‘overwhelming support’ from local residents, businesses, and volunteers, all eager to see the historic site revitalised and made accessible for future generations, according to the council.

For more information or to support the project, visit: www.motcombepool.org.