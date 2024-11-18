Historic Hastings Old Town pub re-opens after big refurbishment

The Stag, in All Saints Street, re-opened at the weekend following the departure of licensee Nicole Holt and her husband Nick at the end of October.

The pub, which dates to the 16th century is a tied house run by Faversham based brewery Shepherd Neame. The Stag was named as a winner in last year’s National Pub and Bar Awards. The pub also retained its AA Rosette after being awarded it in 2022.

The new look seems to bring the pub closer to its historic roots. Gone are white topped tables and fairy lights for a more intimate look with cosy fire-side corners.

The changes have been welcomed by local people who have described it as ‘cosy and snug’.

The Stag will though be maintaining its long established reputation for supporting local live music with a live act on the evening of its re-opening, last Friday and the popular weekly Tuesday folk session to continue.

The pub has historical connections with notorious smuggling gangs and characters from local folklore. In the cellar, there's a now-blocked entrance to a secret passage which led to All Saints church and was probably used by smugglers in the 18th Century, or as a bolt-hole during times of religious oppression.

The Stag is also known for its famous "mummified” cats, found in a chimney during the 1940s and now on display in the front bar. It is told that they once belonged to Hannah Clarke, a local witch who is said to have occupied the Stag in its early days.

The pub is reputed to be haunted by a number of ghosts. A Dutch sea captain, murdered by Hastings fishermen, has been sighted in the cellar and there have been reports of a young girl dressed all in white, by the fireplace, on an upper floor.

The Stag is known for its associations with local traditions such as Jack in the Green, the Sussex Bonfire and Hastings Old Town Carnival.

