Historic Hastings seafront arcade has now been made weatherproof

By Andy Hemsley
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 14:49 BST
placeholder image
The Grade 2 listed Pelham Arcade on Hastings seafront has been made weather-proof ahead of Storm Amy hitting this weekend

People had raised concerns after builders removed a section of the roof, leaving the historic building exposed and open to water damage. Safety fences have also been erected around the structure.

Local historian Steve Peak, who was among those to raise the issue of the roof, said: “The weather proofing appears to be plastic sheets held down mainly by planks lying on it, but not fastened. It could be interesting in tomorrow's gale.”

Related topics:HastingsStorm Amy
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice