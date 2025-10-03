Historic Hastings seafront arcade has now been made weatherproof

The Grade 2 listed Pelham Arcade on Hastings seafront has been made weather-proof ahead of Storm Amy hitting this weekend

People had raised concerns after builders removed a section of the roof, leaving the historic building exposed and open to water damage. Safety fences have also been erected around the structure.

Local historian Steve Peak, who was among those to raise the issue of the roof, said: “The weather proofing appears to be plastic sheets held down mainly by planks lying on it, but not fastened. It could be interesting in tomorrow's gale.”