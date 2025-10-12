A Midhurst development has made a donation to help protect one of Britain’s rarest bat species as part of ongoing conservation work within the South Downs National Park.

City & Country, which is redeveloping the historic King Edward VII Estate on the outskirts of Midhurst, has donated £250 to the Sussex Bat Appeal to support efforts to encourage the return of the Greater Horseshoe Bat to the area.

The donation will help improve roosting opportunities for the species, which has been recorded at several locations nearby but not yet at the estate, the site of City & Country’s award-winning restoration project.

Shelley West, Group Sales and Marketing Director at City & Country, said: “We’re delighted to support the Sussex Bat Appeal and contribute to efforts to protect this remarkable species.

"While Greater Horseshoe Bats haven’t been recorded at the estate, we’ve worked closely with our ecologists to ensure that suitable features are in place should they move into the area.

"This donation reflects our long-term commitment to supporting biodiversity and enhancing the natural environment across our sites.”

City & Country has partnered with ecological consultancy Batscan to monitor bat activity and safeguard important habitats across the Midhurst estate.

The site currently supports a thriving maternity colony of brown long-eared bats, along with common pipistrelles and serotine bats, all of which are protected species in the UK.

Throughout the redevelopment, bat-friendly measures have been prioritised. Existing roosting spaces have been retained where possible, and new roosting features have been added to encourage native bat populations.

The donation follows a visit by members of the volunteer-led Sussex Bat Group, who delivered specially designed bat boxes to the estate.

These will be installed to create further roosting opportunities for Greater Horseshoe Bats in future.

Sheila Wright, speaking on behalf of the Sussex Bat Group, said: “City & Country’s donation is a generous and very welcome contribution.

"It helps support our wider efforts to restore and protect roosting habitats for Greater Horseshoe Bats across Sussex.

"It’s great to see a development that takes bat conservation seriously and is looking ahead to what might be possible.”

The Sussex Bat Appeal is separate from the ecological monitoring carried out by Batscan, which continues independently as part of the site’s planning and development process. The support for local conservation ties into City & Country’s wider approach to sustainability at the King Edward VII Estate, which sits within 165 acres of protected woodland and landscaped gardens originally designed by Gertrude Jekyll.

The latest phase of development, known as The Kings pCollection, comprises 56 one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes, along with a private gym, swimming pool, steam room, EV charging points, and walking trails through the surrounding countryside.

Prices start from £420,000, with purchase incentives such as Part Exchange and Assisted Move currently available.

For more informadtion about the development, visit www.cityandcountry.co.uk.

To support the Sussex Bat Group, visit www.justgiving.com/charity/sussexbatgroup.