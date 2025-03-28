Historic Petworth church goes to market at £800,000 after closing last year

United Petworth Reform Church.

A Petworth church daring back to 1855 has gone to market at a guide price of £800,000, Sussex World can report, having closed last year due to serious structural faults.

United Reform Church comprises two floors with frontage on Damer’s Road and Golden Square, according to Caxtons Property Consultants which is listing the site.

“The church has principally sandstone elevations with some stone dressing; the steeply-pitched roofs are predominantly covered in plain tiles although there are other covering to parts,” the property description reads. “There is a turret to the north-east corner. The building occupies almost the entirety of its plot.”

"Internally, the principal accommodation is at a raised ground floor level. The main Church Sanctuary is attractive with period windows, exposed timber roof trusses, pews and a church organ overlooked by a gallery. On the same level is a church hall with a small kitchen. The lower ground floor level also has direct access to the street; it comprises three useful rooms and toilet accommodation. Space heating is by gas-fired boiler serving panel convectors and other means.”

After centuries in use, the church closed down last August, after building inspectors found several serious structural issues that the church itself simply could not afford to fix.

"The trigger was a survey of the building, which discovered that an enormous amount of work needed doing. The church is just not large enough to be handle a project like that,” Reverend Anne Lewitt told the Midhurst and Petworth Observer at the time.

For many residents, some of whom had worshipped at the church their whole lives, the closure was more than a little emotional. “People are shocked, people are sad, but we’ve also had this outpouring of memory; people who’ve come in and said they used the hall for Boy’s Brigade or Sunday school,” Revered Lewitt said.

“The church has been quite small for quite a long time, but it’s always played a big part in the town’s community.”

The community at Petworth United Reformed Church was linked to two other churches in Billingshurst and Pulborough.