Historic repair plans for popular Fittleworth pub frequented by Rudyard Kipling refused on appeal

The Swan Inn, in Fittleworth

A planning appeal by the landlords of the popular Swan Inn, in Fittleworth, has been refused, Sussex World can report.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appeal was made after Landlords applied to discharge condition 6 of a separate planning application, submitted under the reference SDNP/23/02028/FUL. The condition mandated that, prior to undertaking any repair works to the pub’s historic barn and stable, landlords present an extensive report on the decay of both structures’ timber, including details of any required repairs or replacement. Under the condition, the extent of these repairs were to be agreed upon by the South Downs National Authority before being actioned.

The condition was applied in order to prevent any loss of historic fabric in two centuries-old listed structures, and to ensure repairs preserved the character and historicity of the original design as far as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was initially refused by the South Downs National Park Authority on the grounds that repairs which had already been undertaken on the barn roof were ‘unacceptable’. A council officer, justifying the refusal, said: “the wood has not been satisfactorily scarfed into the rafters and would result in harm to the significance of the curtilage listed building.”

But pub landlords disagreed, and appealed the decision on the grounds that the Council had not properly considered proposed repairs to the roof and had inaccurately described those already undertaken: “The reason for refusal states that the ‘The scarfing in of the rafters for the stable building is considered unacceptable’. This is an inaccurate description of the repairs undertaken to nine of the existing rafter ends on the stables roof, as the repair involved fixing a sprocket to the side of these rafters and not scarfing,” reads a statement issued alongside the landlord’s appeal.

"This application seeks approval for the installation of sprockets to nine of the stable rafter ends, due to decay in the existing timber,” it adds . “The repair is a traditional and acceptable repair for this type of timber defect, which causes less harm to historic fabric than would be the case with a scarfed joint.”

Ultimately, the planning inspectorate decided against the landlords, citing a lack of evidence to suggest that sprocket repairs to the stable roof would preserve the historic character of the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after the Fittleworth Pub, which dates back to the 14th century, made headlines earlier this year for its extensive – and sympathetic – refurbishment. The popular countryside haunt is well known for its luxury boutique rooms and excellent food – both of which were praised by national newspapers in a number of high-profile reviews.

"All rooms blend country-house quality with coaching-inn charm, and incorporate striking designs by Penny Morrison and dainty handmade lampshades by Imogen Pope, along with antique and vintage furniture,” reads one review, published by The Times, which gave the pub an overall rating of 9/10, later naming it the best place to stay in the Southeast in an annual guide.

"Food is taken seriously here — though it's more posh pub grub than fine dining. In the wood-panelled dining room, seasonal dishes reign supreme,” adds a reviewer for the Evening Standard. “here’s a jovial pub ambience that feels deliciously wholesome and relaxing, the sort where nobody cares if you get a little sozzled.”