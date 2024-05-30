A Grumman Albatross Seaplane travelled from Solent to Newhaven – and back again – on Wednesday afternoon.

The iconic seaplane was designed and used by the United States of America's Air Force for search and rescue missions.

Photos, which can be seen at the bottom of this page, were taken by Eddie Mitchell above Worthing Pier. It was also seen flying past Selsey.

Photographer Coastal JJ wrote on social media: “Nice to see the Grumman HU-16B Albatross 'N98TP' flying past Selsey this afternoon. Apparently it's a rare Tri-Phibian (land, water, skis), from 1951.

"It went off to Brighton and then doubled back.”

The National Coastwatch Institution-NCI Newhaven KAVS said this was ‘not an everyday sight’.

Its social media post added: “The things our Watchkeepers see: a Grumman Albatross as previously used by the US Coastguard. Not an everyday sight! From spotting electronically, via optical instruments to the Mk 1 Eyeball: it’s all part of keeping our safety watch. It’s fun, too!”

1 . Historic seaplane flies over Sussex coast A Grumman Albatross Seaplane, seen in Sussex on Wednesday, was designed and used by the United States of America's Air Force for search and rescue missions. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Historic seaplane flies over Sussex coast A Grumman Albatross Seaplane, seen in Sussex on Wednesday, was designed and used by the United States of America's Air Force for search and rescue missions. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Historic seaplane flies over Sussex coast A Grumman Albatross Seaplane, seen in Sussex on Wednesday, was designed and used by the United States of America's Air Force for search and rescue missions. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . Historic seaplane flies over Sussex coast A Grumman Albatross Seaplane, seen in Sussex on Wednesday, was designed and used by the United States of America's Air Force for search and rescue missions. Photo: Eddie Mitchell