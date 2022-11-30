Historic steam train visits Hastings

The golden age of steam made a brief return last week when the steam locomotive ‘Black 5’ 44871 pulled into Hastings Station.

The Black 5 was a London Midlands and Scotland (LMS) loco and one of the last steam locomotives to be withdrawn from service, surviving until 1968, the last year of steam on British Rail.

She was also one of four locomotives chosen to take part in the famous Fifteen Guinea Special on Sunday August 11 1968. 44871 was in-charge of the Carlisle Citadel to Manchester Victoria leg of the tour which went south down the Settle and Carlisle Line.

Kevin Boorman captured these dramatic pictures of the loco.

1. Steam locomotive Steam loco on the Hastings line Photo: Kevin Boorman Photo Sales

2. Steam locomotive The loco at Hastings Station Photo: Kevin Boorman Photo Sales

3. Steam locomotive The loco approaching Ore tunnel Photo: Kevin Boorman Photo Sales

4. Steam locomotive The historic loco in full steam Photo: Kevin Boorman Photo Sales