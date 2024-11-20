Historic steam train will be stopping at Sussex stations today

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sussex Belle steam train will be paying a visit to stations including Hastings and Eastbourne today (Wednesday November 20).

The train will be sitting at Eastbourne Station for two hours, after arriving at 13.48pm, and will depart from Hastings at 16.06pm, passing through Battle at around 4.18pm.

The train will be steam hauled by an LMS Black 5 locomotive.

When the train leaves Eastbourne to Hastings it will not be under steam, but pulled by the diesel engine. Once it's in Hastings it swaps back over to steam.

The train evokes the time of the Southern Belle Pullman Express, which once ran between Brighton and London Victoria in 60 minutes and billed itself as ‘The most luxurious train in the world’.