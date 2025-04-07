Historic West Sussex property which contains art gallery on sale for £400,000

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 7th Apr 2025, 14:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A historic commercial property located in the heart of Petworth, West Sussex, is currently for sale with a guide price of £400,000.

This Grade II listed building is situated in a prominent position within Market Square, a central location in the town. The property is being offered as a retail investment, as it is currently occupied by Rountree Tryon, a fine art dealership specializing in maritime, wildlife, sporting, and topographical art.

The ground-floor retail unit spans 77.1 square meters (829 square feet) and benefits from Class 'E' usage, which allows for a range of retail and commercial purposes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The property is being sold with the existing tenant in place, offering potential buyers an opportunity for a secure investment in a historic building within a vibrant area.

An attractive freehold investment in one of West Sussex's most desirable market towns (Image: RH & RW Clutton).An attractive freehold investment in one of West Sussex's most desirable market towns (Image: RH & RW Clutton).
An attractive freehold investment in one of West Sussex's most desirable market towns (Image: RH & RW Clutton).

Petworth is a historic market town located approximately 14 miles north of Chichester and 22 miles south of Guildford.

The town is well known for its artistic and cultural offerings, with many art galleries, antique dealers, and independent retailers located within the central retail area.

Petworth also attracts a significant number of tourists, many of whom visit the nearby Petworth House and the South Downs National Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition to its cultural significance, Petworth is also conveniently located near other towns and attractions in the region. Midhurst, located 6 miles away, is home to the renowned Cowdray Park Polo ground, while Chichester, known for its Festival Theatre, is a short drive from the town.

Historic Grade II listed property in the heart of Petworth now available for £400,000. (Image: RH & RW Clutton)Historic Grade II listed property in the heart of Petworth now available for £400,000. (Image: RH & RW Clutton)
Historic Grade II listed property in the heart of Petworth now available for £400,000. (Image: RH & RW Clutton)

Pulborough mainline station, 6 miles from Petworth, offers direct train services to London Gatwick, London Bridge, Victoria, and along the coast, making the area well-connected for commuters and visitors alike.

With its existing tenant in place, the property offers an established income stream, making it an attractive prospect for investors.

Related topics:PetworthChichesterMidhurst

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice