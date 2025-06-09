Historical Hastings wall mural to be replaced

The America Ground mural in Robertson Street

Concerns were raised by local people when the America Ground wall mural in Hastings town centre was painted over.

But it has now been confirmed that the popular mural, in Robertson Street, is being replaced with an updated version.

The mural, which has become something of a local landmark, was painted in 2001 by local artists Jon Cole, Susan Elliott, Pete Thompsett and Benjamin Gough.

The America Ground is the name of an approximately triangular area bordered by Robertson Street, Carlisle Parade, Harold Place and Claremont.

The wall where the mural was has been painted over

In the early 19th century, this was a beach, considered to be outside the boundaries of the town. It became occupied by people who built shacks to live in rent-free, often utilising up-turned boats. Prior to being cleared in 1850, the area consisted largely of ropewalks and shacks.

It occupied around eight acres of the foreshore and was home to nearly 200 buildings and 1,000 people. It was considered a ‘No Mans Land` and independent of any law or order. Those who occupied it, when challenged hoisted the American Flag, very much a symbol of independence at that time.

Bob Tipler, landlord of the Albion pub, has been a key figure in promoting the heritage of The America Ground over the years, and co-wrote the production of America Ground – The Musical, which sold-out. Bob confirmed: “There is a new America Ground themed mural going up. It is good timing as we have a fund-raising night on Friday July 11 with songs from the show ahead of us putting on the musical again at The Stables Theatre.”

Work is expected to start on the new mural this summer.

Local historian Steve Peak has written a book called The America Ground Hastings, which is available from local bookshops.