A hitch has hit the development of a new housing estate in a West Sussex village.

Developers Sigma Homes were granted detailed planning permission by Horsham District Council for 32 new homes at Sumners Pond in Barns Green, near Horsham, in 2022.

Construction of the £16 million development began earlier this year and is due to be completed by early 2025.

However, the planning permission was subject to the completion of a Section 106 legal agreement which stipulated that 35 per cent of the 32 properties would be ‘affordable homes.’

Construction is underway of 32 new homes at Sumners Pond in Barns Green, near Horsham

But the company says that no registered providers want to take on the social housing – and Sigma Homes is now asking the council to scrap the ‘affordable’ housing condition and instead grant permission for ‘shared ownership’ homes.

The 32 properties include one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments and houses – 12 of which were allocated by Sigma for affordable housing.

Sigma Homes chief executive Geoff Potton said when planning approval was first granted: “This mix of open market and affordable homes – suitable for first time buyers, families, and downsizers – are much-needed to meet local housing demand.”

In a statement to the council seeking discharge of the planning obligation, Sigma say: “Despite extensive marketing we were unable to gain any interest in the affordable housing units as described in the S106 from a registered provider.

"The only offer we received was from a non-registered provider who requires the tenure to be amended to all Shared Ownership.”

The company says talks have been held with council officials over the proposed change.