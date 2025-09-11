An application by Prestige Sussex Developments Limited to turn the house in Mount Pleasant Road into an eight-bedroom HMO has been submitted to Hastings Borough Council.

Some residents in the area have voiced their objections on the council's public comments section on its planning portal.

Catherine Ghaffoori said: “We object to the proposed HMO planning application for the site next door to our funeral directors' branch, Hinkley Funeral Directors.

“We have strong concerns about the potential impact this development could have on our business and the sensitive nature of the services we provide.

Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings. Picture: Google Street View

“We are worried vehicles associated with the HMO could be parked across our frontage, obstructing access for clients and hearses, and disrupting funeral proceedings.

“The nature of our work requires discretion and dignity. Increased foot traffic and noise outside our premises could compromise the privacy and atmosphere we strive to maintain.”

Rhys Robertson said: “This area already has too many HMOs. Parking is also a major concern. There is barely enough space for current residents, and adding an HMO of this size would significantly increase pressure on already limited parking.”

Dany Louise said: “While I welcome this property being updated and brought back into use, I object to the plan to remove it as a family home and turn it into a large-scale HMO.

“My objection centres around the already over-supply, in this part of Mount Pleasant Road, of HMO buildings."

A statement on behalf of the applicant said: “The house has been vacant for two years and this application would seek to revitalise, improve the appearance and condition of the property.

“The site represents an opportunity to create a high-quality eight-bedroom HMO that is, due to its accessibility and sustainability, a location where development is directed and encouraged to locate.

“An opportunity exists to lay out the building in a fashion that will retain and reflect the character of the street and the grain of the surrounding urban area, in keeping with the character of the property and surrounding area.”

The applicant said the license holder would obtain tenant references prior to granting a tenancy to anyone wanting to move to the HMO to ensure they are not likely to cause any anti-social behaviour.

For further details or to comment, visit Hastings Borough Council's planning portal and search for the reference number HS/FA/25/00306.

