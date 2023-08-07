HMV at Hastings being re-stocked prior to opening this week
Work is being carried out to re-fit and re-stock the HMV store at Priory Meadow shopping centre prior to it re-opening this Friday (August 11).
By Andy Hemsley
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:26 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 10:32 BST
The shop has been closed for more than six months after suffering damage in the flood that hit Priory Meadow back in January. It is the last of the town centre businesses affected by the flood to re-open.
The closure of the popular shop left Hastings without any mainstream CD, DVD and Bluray outlet.
