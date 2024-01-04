HMV in Priory Meadow Hastings closes again

The HMV store in Priory Meadow is currently closed for more refurbishment work to take place.

The shop, which sells records, CD’s, movies, books and collectibles, cites the floods that hit the town centre at the end of October last year. At the time though, HMV remained open and trading following the flooding and was open during the Christmas period.

Notices in the windows of the empty store state: ‘Following the recent flooding, we will be closed for refurbishment works from Tuesday January 2. We will be back very soon but in the meantime visit our HMV shop min Eastbourne or shop online at HMV.com’.

The shop was closed for nearly six months last year, following the flooding in January 2023, and returned with a new look and a wider range of stock. At one point Hastings town centre had five outlets selling new CDs and records.

The first HMV-branded shop was opened by the Gramophone Company on London's Oxford Street in 1921, and the HMV name was also used for television and radio sets manufactured from the 1930s.

Since then the brand has had mixed fortunes. HMV's flagship shop at 150–154 Oxford Street was formerly the largest music shop in the world and by 2014, HMV had gained the second highest share of the UK entertainment market, behind Amazon.

On 28 December 2018, HMV confirmed it had been placed into administration, citing the "tsunami" of retail competition as the reason for the move. The Hastings shop closed with a question mark hanging over its future.

On 5 February 2019, Canadian record shop chain Sunrise Records announced its acquisition of HMV Retail Ltd for an undisclosed amount. Sunrise had previously acquired the leases for over 70 HMV locations in Canada after HMV Canada entered receivership.

In July 2021, HMV celebrated its 100th birthday. In celebration, the firm released limited edition vinyl albums and a 100 track CD compilation entitled Now That's What I Call HMV. The album was only available to buy at HMV shops, and online on HMV's website.

1 . HMV Hastings The store is currently empty awaiting refurbishment Photo: supplied

2 . HMV Hastings Inside the Hastings store when it re-opened last year Photo: supplied

3 . HMV Hastings Notice explaining the current closure Photo: supplied