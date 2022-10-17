'Hobbit-type person lives among trees' in Barnham, paranormal investigators find

Paranormal Investigators UK examined alleged ghostly goings-on at a farm in Barnham earlier this year and returned with claims of spooky sightings of a woman, the sound of marching soldiers and an ‘almost hobbit-type person living amongst the trees’.

The organisation was called to the converted barn to collect data and consider purging the home of an unwelcome spirit.

A spokesperson for the group told this newspaper: “The main object of the evening was to gather confirmatory evidence in different formats and to consider potential removal of a certain spirit known to occupy the main house. In this case consideration must be given to the circumstances on the night and the wishes of the owners.

A tree trunk in a wooded area. Via Pixabay

“The team could make their recommendations but ultimately the question remains: Does the owner wish to continue living with an unexplained ‘friend’?

“Upon the mezzanine style living room a rocking chair in the corner was like a magnet to certain members of the team. It was clearly ‘owned’ yet not by the current owners. Was this the chair occupied by a spirit who may not have been as friendly? At this point it had to be considered whether it was the same woman who has on occasion laid blatantly present in the main bedroom without scruple.”

The group experienced ‘huge temperature fluctuations’ and one member of the team reported a full conversations with a unseen woman.

After conducting ‘electro magnetic field tests’ (EMF), and a number of vigils around the property the group began perusing the dark woods surrounding the property where things took a turn.

The spokesperson continued: “As we walked along a very dark path in the woods on the property’s grounds one team member sensed the presence of an almost hobbit type person living amongst the trees in a small canvas homemade tent structure.

"There was no communication of any kind, but he seemed to be harmless and content to allow us to go about our business. The atmosphere was electric yet again and most of the team had a strong sense of being followed. One member continued to feel that way as had happened from the very start and continued to get the highest reading on an EMF meter.

“As we progressed along immediately and at the same time two of the team spotted a dark shadow pass between two trees in a slight dip to our right, just as if both following us and making his observations. At this point one of the team experienced a rather unpleasant sighting and shortly after we decided to return to the property.