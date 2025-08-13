Hobbycraft store in Chichester one of several set to close next month

Hobbycraft, in Chichester, is set to close.

Hobbycraft, in Chichester’s Portfield Retail Park, is set to close down next month, Sussex World can report.

It’s one of several branches of the national hobby-shop chain set to close in the weeks and months to come as owners look to scale back the operation and cut down on costs.

The arts and crafts shop is a source of paints, yarns, beads and baking supplies for customers all over the UK, and owners say the closures are a ‘last resort’ to help secure the future of the business.

"“Very sadly, the strength of our offering has not made us immune from the challenges faced by the retail sector in recent years,” said Hobbycraft Chief Executive Alex Wilson.

“Closing stores is always a last resort. Making these changes is sadly a necessary action to enable us to keep our doors open to crafters up and down the country.”

The seven closures are the latest step in a restructuring plan announced in April, at which point the chain had already closed nine stores, and had hoped to protects its remaining 99 shops and 1,800 jobs.

Three shops nationwide are set to close in August: Bromborough, Southport and Stratford-upon-Avon. Meanwhile, six locations are set to close in September: Chichester, Crayford, King’s Lynn, Maidenhead, Stafford, Wigan.