A special training session was led by four skilled Quidditch coaches from Enrich Education and owl handling displays were also on offer between quidditch matches. Luke Lloyd, an experienced falconer from Horsham’s Huxley’s Birds of Prey Centre, gave practical talks and hands-on demonstrations.

The final matches of the tournament took place after lunch with ‘Gryffindor’ declared festival victors. Each participant received a bespoke ‘Cottesmore Quidditch Tournament’ medal.

Cottesmore headteacher Tom Rogerson said of the occasion: “What a hoot. We loved having these wonderful Sussex Primary Schools at Cottesmore today. The children were a real credit to their schools.”

Cottesmore School hosts the Sussex Primary Schools Quidditch Festival every year and registrations for next year can be made on their website: https://www.cottesmoreschool.com

Cottesmore School is a prep school for girls and boys from the ages of 4 to 13.

