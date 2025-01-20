Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorations in Haywards Heath 2025 to mark 80 years since liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 13:38 BST
Haywards Heath’s 2025 Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorations are set to mark 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

National Holocaust Memorial Day’s theme this year is ‘For a Better Future’.

The Commemoration Ceremony starts at the War Memorial at 10am on Friday, January 24.

A Haywards Heath Town Council spokesperson said: “After the short ceremony, which will include the laying of stones and flowers, the gathering will walk to the Town Hall to continue the programme of commemoration. There will be a talk by Anita Peleg. Readings, poetry and including singing by the Great Walstead choir.

“This year is a particularly poignant year as it is the 80th Anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and the 30th Anniversary of the Genocide in Bosnia. All are welcome.”

