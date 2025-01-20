Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorations in Haywards Heath 2025 to mark 80 years since liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Haywards Heath’s 2025 Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorations are set to mark 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Holocaust Memorial Day’s theme this year is ‘For a Better Future’.

The Commemoration Ceremony starts at the War Memorial at 10am on Friday, January 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Haywards Heath Town Council spokesperson said: “After the short ceremony, which will include the laying of stones and flowers, the gathering will walk to the Town Hall to continue the programme of commemoration. There will be a talk by Anita Peleg. Readings, poetry and including singing by the Great Walstead choir.

“This year is a particularly poignant year as it is the 80th Anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and the 30th Anniversary of the Genocide in Bosnia. All are welcome.”