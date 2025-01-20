Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorations in Haywards Heath 2025 to mark 80 years since liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau
National Holocaust Memorial Day’s theme this year is ‘For a Better Future’.
The Commemoration Ceremony starts at the War Memorial at 10am on Friday, January 24.
A Haywards Heath Town Council spokesperson said: “After the short ceremony, which will include the laying of stones and flowers, the gathering will walk to the Town Hall to continue the programme of commemoration. There will be a talk by Anita Peleg. Readings, poetry and including singing by the Great Walstead choir.
“This year is a particularly poignant year as it is the 80th Anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and the 30th Anniversary of the Genocide in Bosnia. All are welcome.”