Three Lewes residents will speak at events for Holocaust Memorial Day.

Each year Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on January 27, 1945.

The Lewes HMD Group, a small group of local volunteers, is running a programme of events to remember victims of the Holocaust and other genocides. All the events are open free of charge.

Tim Locke's mother's family, who were victims of the Holocaust – the children escaped to England on a Kindertransport while the parents were murdered in Nazi camp.

On Saturday (January 29) – at Trinity Church, St John sub Castro, – the mayor of Lewes will give an opening speech preceding three local speakers who will focus on the significance of one particular day to their stories.

Firstly, Jackie Stimpson – whose family fled the Armenian genocide during the First World War – will speak, followed by Tim Locke, whose mother’s family was made homeless in Nazi Germany on the Kristallnacht in 1938.

Finally, Simon Confino will speak on his visit last October to the new Holocaust Galleries in London’s Imperial War Museum, where members of his family who perished in the Holocaust are commemorated.

After a closing speech from Cllr Brett of Lewes District Council, there will be a cash collection at the door for local refugees.

Also this weekend, events are taking place in the Studio Room at Depot Cinema, where there is an exhibition of paintings and photos from artists from various parts of the world (with prints for sale on behalf of a local refugee charity), on the ‘one day’ theme.

At 2pm on Saturday, Christine Cohen Park will be running a discussion group on ‘Imagine – one day in the life of…’ to reflect on oppression in its many forms (booking required via the group’s website), while at 7pm on Sunday there will be an hour of music and poetry with Adrienne Thomas and friends.