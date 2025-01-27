Holocaust Memorial Day marked in Worthing with messages of hope for a better future

Members of the local Jewish and Buddhist community joined Worthing mayor Ibsha Choudhury and other councillors at the Holocaust Memorial Tree in Beach House Park on the morning of Monday, January 27.

Mr Choudhury read Worthing Borough Council's Statement of Commitment to remember the Holocaust and laid a wreath by the memorial tree.

Andrew Fadoju, senior minister at Elim Church in Worthing, led prayers and gave a brief explanation of the 2025 theme, For a Better Future.

He said: "We cannot travel back in time and change the past, however we all possess the ability and the power to influence the future.

"We understand that our actions today will shape the future. That is why this day compels us to remember and not forget, highlight, call out and speak up where we see hatred manifesting itself.

"We need to protect our communities from seeds of prejudice even gaining a foothold. We must never remain silent when another group of people are demonised, scapegoated or vilified for their identities or belief."

Roger Berlin from the Worthing and District Jewish Community recited the Kaddish, the Jewish Prayer for the Dead, and pupils from Lancing College Preparatory School recited the poem Belsen Silence by Iolo Lewis.

Many messages were tied to the the Holocaust Memorial Tree to remember the millions of Jews murdered during the Holocaust and to make a stand against modern-day prejudice, racism and discrimination.

The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust says: "This Holocaust Memorial Day marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp complex, and the 30th anniversary of the genocide in Bosnia.

"We hope that Holocaust Memorial Day 2025 can be an opportunity for people to come together, learn both from and about the past, and take actions to make a better future for all.

"There are many things we can all do to create a better future. We can speak up against Holocaust and genocide denial and distortion; we can challenge prejudice; we can encourage others to learn about the Holocaust and more recent genocides."

1 . Holocaust Memorial Day 2025 Members of the local Jewish and Buddhist community joined Worthing mayor Ibsha Choudhury and Worthing West MP Beccy Cooper at the the Holocaust Memorial Tree in Beach House Park on Holocaust Memorial Day 2025 Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . Holocaust Memorial Day 2025 Mayor Ibsha Choudhury read Worthing Borough Council's Statement of Commitment to remember the Holocaust Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . Holocaust Memorial Day 2025 Andrew Fadoju, senior minister at Elim Church in Worthing, led prayers and gave a brief explanation of the 2025 theme, For a Better Future Photo: Elaine Hammond

4 . Holocaust Memorial Day 2025 Pupils from Lancing College Preparatory School recited the poem Belsen Silence by Iolo Lewis Photo: Elaine Hammond