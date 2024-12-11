Home care company for Lewes district and Uckfield launches Christmas gift-giving campaign

A home care company has launched a Christmas gift-giving campaign to tackle loneliness in the community.

This year the team at Ringmer Baptist Church is hosting a free Christmas lunch at Ringmer Village Hall.

Home Instead Lewes District and Uckfield is supporting local residents attending the lunch by partnering with Sussex businesses and organisations to collect gifts for attendees.

Alison Scutt, director of Home Instead Lewes District and Uckfield, said: “Across our local area, there are people who will be isolated or feeling lonely this Christmas. While the festive period brings joy to many, others may feel their isolation more acutely. Running the Home Instead Charities Companionship Cafe at The Dorset Pub in Lewes (formerly Lewes Men’s Club) since 2016, I understand the profound impact of human connection and helping people to stay connected to our local community. Our ‘Be a Santa’ campaign aims to provide a moment of connection, kindness and joy to those who might otherwise feel forgotten over the Christmas period.”

Businesses who have contributed to the ‘Be a Santa’ campaign include: The Cook Shop, 7 Cliffe High Street, Lewes; Boon Books, Lewes High Street; Waterstones, 220-221 High Street, Lewes; A Gateway to India, The Needlemakers, Lewes; Cheese Please, Lewes High Street; Value Home Supplies, Lewes High Street; Tesco Superstore, Lewes; Tesco Superstore, Uckfield; and Waitrose, Uckfield.

Home Instead has already collected more than 40 gifts for lunch attendees but the campaign is still accepting donations of thoughtful presents. Ideal donations include: festive biscuits, bath and body treats, gender-neutral gifts and new affordable items.

To support the ‘Be a Santa’ initiative or make a donation, call 01273 437040 or email [email protected]. Gifts should be suitable for most people and handmade items must be non-perishable (no homemade cakes, jams etc).