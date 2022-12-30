Home care company Right at Home raises funds for St Peter & St James Hospice

With a range of initiatives such as a Christmas Shopping Event, a monthly ‘100 Club’ Draw and an Elf Day, local home care agency Right at Home were able to raise a fantastic £2500 for St Peter & St James Hospice.

From left to right: Andy McNiven, Managing Director, Right at Home Mid Sussex; Lou Berreen, Registered Manager, Right at Home Mid Sussex; Wendy Agate, Community Champion, St Peter & St James Hospice

At the November shopping event, around 20 stallholders laid on a range of treats including essential oils, cards, books, Christmas decorations and handmade gifts, and around 130 visitors packed into Wivelsfield Village Hall to get a head start on their Christmas shopping, while sipping prosecco and mulled wine.

The agency has successfully run the monthly draw for a few years now, and regularly has well over 100 members supporting the initiative, whilst the Elf Day gave an opportunity for staff, clients and their families to meet up, dress up and let their hair down.

In addition to the funds raised, the agency were able to take advantage of the very generous Big Give ‘match funding’ initiative which swelled the money raised for the hospice to just under £4500.

Managing Director of the branch Andy McNiven commented: “Our amazing team have exceeded expectations once again, going above and beyond as always to raise money for worthy causes. The shopping event in particular was a pleasure, as we saw so many people getting back together after a couple of years when it hadn’t been possible.”

