Homeless charity plans to create new Hastings shared housing
In an application validated by Hastings Borough Council this week, charity Seaview Project is seeking planning permission to convert a five-bedroom house in Gresham Way into a nine-bedroom Home in Multiple Occupation (HMO).
According to its application, the conversion would involve significant changes to the building, both inside and out.
In its application, a spokesman for the charity said: “The existing layout of this four bedroom detached house is to be refurbished with the lower ground floor garage space converted to residential accommodation with [a] bathroom.
“The large lounge area is to provide additional bedroom space. An additional bedroom is to be created on the second floor with the existing dormer extended. Additional windows have been proposed to provide additional natural light to the new room configuration with roof window fitted to [the] upper hall. [A] front porch [would be] added to provide a new main entrance at lower ground level.”
While the application describes the existing property as a four-bedroom house, floor plans show a total of five bedrooms within the current layout.
The application also includes floor plans of the proposed conversion, which show a total of nine bedrooms and five shower rooms, together with a communal kitchen, dining area, utility room and an office for staff.
These floor plans also note the charity’s intention to install internal and external CCTV cameras as part of the conversion. They also show plans to install fire doors and a smoking area, which is described as being “concealed at the rear of the property”.
For further information about the proposals see application reference HS/FA/25/00038 on the Hastings Borough Council website.
