Sedlescombe Road South, St Leonards. Picture: Google Street View

A homeless man was found dead in St Leonards after concerns were raised to police about his welfare, police have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 53-year-old was found in Sedlescombe Road South after police were called to the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been informed, police said.

His identity has been confirmed as Norman Hardwick by the coroner’s officer for East Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Sussex Coroners Service added that Mr Hardwick was found in Sedlescombe Road South.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to concerns of a man’s welfare on Sedlescombe Road South, St Leonards around 9am on December 7.

“Sadly, a 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin was informed.

“There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances.”