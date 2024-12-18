Homeless man, 53, found dead in St Leonards

By Richard Gladstone
Published 18th Dec 2024, 12:39 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 16:14 BST
Sedlescombe Road South, St Leonards. Picture: Google Street Viewplaceholder image
Sedlescombe Road South, St Leonards. Picture: Google Street View
A homeless man was found dead in St Leonards after concerns were raised to police about his welfare, police have confirmed.

The 53-year-old was found in Sedlescombe Road South after police were called to the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been informed, police said.

His identity has been confirmed as Norman Hardwick by the coroner’s officer for East Sussex.

East Sussex Coroners Service added that Mr Hardwick was found in Sedlescombe Road South.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to concerns of a man’s welfare on Sedlescombe Road South, St Leonards around 9am on December 7.

“Sadly, a 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin was informed.

“There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances.”

