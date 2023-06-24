NationalWorldTV
Lansdowne Place evacuation. Picture by Eddie MitchellLansdowne Place evacuation. Picture by Eddie Mitchell
Lansdowne Place evacuation. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Homes evacuated following Sussex incident: In pictures

Dozens of people were evacuated from their homes after emergency services were scrambled to an incident last night.
By Joe Stack
Published 24th Jun 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 11:04 BST

Sussex Police, Fire crews, and the ambulance service were all called to Lansdowne Place in Hove yesterday evening (Friday, June 24) and the road was cordoned off while investigations took place.

Residents were evacuated from the homes and were pictured standing in the road at about 8pm.

All emergency services have been approached for comment.

More on this as we have it.

