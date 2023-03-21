Proposals to build flats near a cemetery in Bexhill have been given the go-ahead by Rother planners.

Bexhill Community Land Trust applied to the district council for planning permission to develop Cemetery Lodge on the corner of Turkey Road and St Mary’s Lane into housing.

Councillors at the council’s planning committee gave approval of the plans, which will involve the development of six affordable flats, the trust said.

In April last year, the proposals attracted opposition from residents, with an online petition against the scheme attracting almost 300 signatures.

Cemetery Lodge in Bexhill

Bexhill Community Land Trust said the dilapidated Cemetery Lodge is to be converted into two flats, with a further four two-bedroom flats in a new extension.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “Rother District Council recognises the dire need for affordable housing in the town and has been very keen on a partnership approach with the trust. It is selling the land to enable development to proceed.”

The trust added it is planned to name the scheme Parker Place after Frederick William Parker, who was a well-known local builder. He was responsible for many buildings in the town, including Cemetery Lodge.

Ruairi McCourt, chair of the trust, said: “It has taken a lot of time and effort to reach this stage. Now that planning permission has been granted, we look forward to working with the council and with our builders, Westridge, to deliver this exciting scheme. Hopefully it will be the first of many similar developments.”

Harry Groucott, managing director of MH Architects, the scheme’s designers, said: “We are looking forward to delivering the scheme and seeing the first residents move in.”

The trust spokesperson said: “The building, together with the nearby Cemetery Gates and tree-lined lane, are an important feature of the local area. As well as retaining this character, the new flats will make a small but important contribution towards meeting the huge demand for affordable homes in Bexhill.