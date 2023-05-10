Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Honour for Born Free founder and award-winning actress Virginia McKenna

Wildlife champion and award-winning actress Virginia McKenna is today (Wednesday) being awarded her Damehood at Windsor Castle.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 10th May 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 16:40 BST

The honour, being conferred by The Prince of Wales, is in recognition of her work for Wild Animal Welfare and Compassionate Conservation.

Dame Virginia is the founder of the Horsham-based international animal charity Born Free.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A much-loved actress, Virginia’s early work includes A Town Like Alice for which she won a BAFTA, The Cruel Sea, Carve Her Name with Pride and The Smallest Show on Earth, with her husband Bill Travers.

Most Popular
Born Free founder Virginia McKenna was awarded a Damehood in the New Year Honours and formally received it today (Wednesday) from Prince William at Windsor CastleBorn Free founder Virginia McKenna was awarded a Damehood in the New Year Honours and formally received it today (Wednesday) from Prince William at Windsor Castle
Born Free founder Virginia McKenna was awarded a Damehood in the New Year Honours and formally received it today (Wednesday) from Prince William at Windsor Castle

Virginia and Bill made a number of other films together, including Ring of Bright Water and An Elephant Called Slowly, but most famously played Joy and George Adamson in the film adaptation of the book of the same name, Born Free for which she won a Golden Globe.

In 1984, along with her late husband Bill, who died in 1994, and her eldest son Will, she co-founded Zoo Check, an organisation critical of the exploitation of wild animals in zoos and circuses, which went on to become the Born Free Foundation – Born Free.

Have you read? Fresh calls for action over Horsham road layout labelled ‘a joke’

In pictures: Thousands across the Horsham district celebrate the coronation of King Charles III

Horsham coffee shop to stage Italian wine and antpasti evenings

Her concern for the plight of wild animals, whether living in captivity or in the wild, remains a priority for her, accentuated by the looming threats to biodiversity and the possibility of mass species extinction caused by human activities, including climate change, habitat loss, pollution, and indifference.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This award may be in my name, but I believe it recognises the efforts of the Born Free team over nearly 40 years,” she said.

For more information about the work of Born Free, visit www.bornfree.org.uk

Related topics:Prince of Wales